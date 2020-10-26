OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Police Department said they have located the parents of a boy that had been founded wandering.
Police thank all citizens for their help in locating the boy, who was between the ages of 2 and 3 years old.
The child was found walking without shoes shortly after 10 a.m. Monday morning near Second and Cooper streets in Ottumwa.
After police located the child, they attempted to go door to door in the area to locate the child's home but were unsuccessful.
At about 2 p.m., police sent an update to local media saying the child was safe and with his parents.