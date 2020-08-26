OTTUMWA — The replacement of a dangerous bridge in rural Wapello County bridge is awaiting final approval from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad, County Engineer Jeff Skalberg told the Board of Supervisors during Tuesday’s weekly meeting at the courthouse.
The bridge, located on 225th Avenue over North Avery Creek, or approximately 2 1/2 miles west of the Alliant Energy generating station in the northwest part of the county near the ghost town of Dudley, has a wood structure that has been downgraded to a three-ton weight limit for all vehicles.
The bridge is heavily used because both farm equipment and semis have driven over it, but its age is starting to show. One of the wood planks has a hole through to the creek that is lined with bedrock, and asphalt at the foot of the bridge is crumbling.
The railroad has a double-track main line approximately 30 feet to the north and 5 feet below the bridge, which is considered to be on some of BNSF's right of way.
“I am required to get an easement to build next to their tracks,” Skalberg said. “I’m pretty much getting the runaround from them. The bridge only serves 10 people a day. It’s one of our lower-rated gravel roads.”
The railroad, however, provided more context of the project in an email to The Courier on Wednesday. BNSF Senior Director of External Communications Courtney Wallace said the railroad three years ago had requested design plans, which include information showing compliance with BNSF hydrologic and hydraulic design criteria, as well as the BNSF/Union Pacific joint grade separation guidelines.
That initial request came in April 2017, and the railroad approved the construction and maintenance agreement in June and notified the county. BNSF received the hydraulic review late Tuesday after requesting it again last month.
"While we have been in conversation with Mr. Skalberg since early 2017, we have not delayed approval of the bridge," Wallace said.
Though the bridge hasn’t been closed to traffic, eventually it will have to be, Skalberg said. Closing the bridge will also require a seven-mile detour because it is in a remote area. When the bridge closes, the only crossings in the area over both the tracks and creek are at Chillicothe, or Monroe-Wapello Road.
“This bridge will fail. We can’t keep it open for life. Then, the public that does use this bridge will come complaining that the engineer closed it,” Skalberg said.
Wallace said the railroad doesn't want to take an adversarial role in the project.
"We want to be good partners with the county," she said. "We will endeavor to review the new information we received in a timely manner."
Skalberg said building the bridge would take about six months and cost about $400,000. If approved, he estimated three months to get a contractor, giving the overall project a year or less depending on the time of year.
In other business:
• There were no bids for the courthouse sprinkler system project, which would replace the existing fire escapes. Supervisor Jerry Parker suggested, and the board approved, advertising again with a deadline of 4 p.m. Sept. 24. There will be a walk-through at 11 a.m. Sept. 17.
• Evans Middle School principal Aaron Ruff was recommended and approved to fill a vacancy on the Wapello County Conservation Board. The role would be to complete a three-year, four-month term of the late Sam Rodgers, who died in June. There were three candidates for the position, said Rick Tebbs of the conservation board, and all three were aware of the role of filling out the term.
• The board approved of a bridge and culvert project over Chippewa Creek near Eldon as part of a bundle project. As a result, the board approved the temporary road closure of 42nd Avenue. The closure would span about three-tenths of a mile north of the intersection with 28th Street. The detour would be two miles, from the Highway 16 intersection with 28th to the intersection with 42nd.
• Draven Jones was approved as a correctional officer with the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office; Shelby Den Hartog was approved as a clerk in the county attorney’s office, and Kristy Brandt was approved as an assistant attorney in the same office.