Emergency crews and railroad personnel work the scene of a train derailment Monday along Wapello-Monroe Road T61. The road was closed from 136th Street to Power Plant Road as a result of the derailment.

 By TRACY GOLDIZEN Courier features editor

EDDYVILLE — One person was injured and several cars were derailed when a semi hit a train Monday morning.

Shortly after 8 a.m., a semi heading north on Wapello-Monroe Road failed to yield at a railroad crossing, striking a west-bound Burlington-Northern coal train. Several of the empty train's cars derailed.

The semi's driver has been airlifted to Mercy Medical in Des Moines with unknown injuries.

The accident also closed a portion of Wapello-Monroe Road (T61), from 136th Street to Power Plant Road.

Those responding to the scene included the Wapello County Sheriff's Office, Monroe County Sheriff's Offices, Iowa Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Eddyville Fire Department, ORMICS and Albia Medical Service. The investigation is ongoing. 

