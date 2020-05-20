DES MOINES — The United States Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced a new effort to support farmers. The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program provides direct support payments to farmers and the USDA Food Box program. The direct support program will provide $16 billion to agricultural producers based on actual losses where prices and market supply chains have been impacted.
“COVID-19 has disrupted the entire food supply chain, and the agriculture community is hurting,” said Mike Naig, Iowa’s secretary of agriculture. “We are grateful to the Trump administration and the USDA for acting quickly and providing some immediate financial relief to crop and livestock producers.”
The program will assist producers with additional adjustment and marketing costs resulting from lost demand and short-term oversupply for the 2020 marketing year caused by COVID-19. USDA AMS is also partnering with national, regional and local suppliers whose workforce has been significantly impacted by the closure of restaurants, hotels and other foodservice businesses to purchase up to $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat products.
Suppliers will package these products totaling $1.2 billion into family-sized boxes, then transport them to food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other non-profits serving Americans in need. Two Iowa companies, W&G Marketing in Ames and Capital City Fruit Co. in Norwalk, were selected as suppliers for the Food Box program.
The program is the latest move to help counter the financial disruptions caused to the food supply chain by the coronavirus. According to Naig, more steps will need to be taken.
“There’s still more work to do to help egg and ethanol producers and to help livestock producers who are facing the impossible decision to euthanize animals due to supply chain and processing plant disruptions,” Naig said.