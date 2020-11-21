The U.S. Postal Service is expecting more gifts and greetings to be sent through the mail this year, and once again, the USPS advises to send early.
The USPS begins planning for peak holiday season every January, which includes making sure the correct equipment is available to sort, process and deliver the expected mail and package volumes.
Seasonal workers are hired when and where needed. Beginning Nov. 29, Sunday delivery will be expanded to locations with high package volumes.
The USPS says the busiest time of the season peaks two weeks before Christmas, when most of the last-minute shopping starts. Customer traffic is expected to increase beginning Dec. 7, with the week of Dec. 14-21 predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week.
The postal service encourages customers to ship their packages from home, especially in the COVID-19 era. Customers can visit www.usps.com, or use the "Click-N-Ship" feature for help shipping a gift, ordering Priority Mail boxes, printing shipping labels, purchasing postage and even requesting free next-day Package Pickup.
USPS reminds customers that mail and packages that weight more than 10 ounces, or are more than a half-inch thick and using stamps as postage can't be dropped into a collection box or left for a carrier to pick up. They must be taken to the post office for mailing.
For more information, visit the USPS holiday website at www.usps.com/holidaynews.