OTTUMWA — Wapello County Supervisor Brian Ziegler and Wapello County Veterans Affairs Commission Chair Don Lewis are both tired of seeing the county's veterans go elsewhere for help.
One way they believe can change that is to keep the county's veterans affairs office open longer.
The board of supervisors approved increasing VA Director Rachel Dolley to a 40-hour-a-week employee from her current 30, effective immediately, as the county tries to alleviate a backlog of veterans seeking assistance.
"I feel like we need to pay attention to our veterans because they've done a lot for us. We need to take care of them," Ziegler said. "I'm being a little selfish here, but when they stay in our area, they pay real estate taxes, and that's a good investment for our county."
The VA office does not have any part-time employees, Lewis said, but it is volunteer-driven beneath Dolley. Lewis also corrected the record that they weren't seeking a pay rate increase for Dolley, only the increase in hours the office is open, which will naturally increase her pay.
"They are not qualified to do the work that is causing the crisis. I can fill in, but I can't do her job," Lewis said of the volunteers. "It adds to the complexity and the confusion and backlog. But we've already got a system set up to where we're going to have volunteers fill in, and it won't cost the county anything because we're going to take care of it in-house."
Lewis also noted the office has saved money by having 10-15 Transit perform transportation services for veterans.
Supervisor Brian Morgan asked Lewis if the commission kept records of veterans over the last five years, and the answer pointed to potential malfeasance with claims in the last three to five years not serviced in a correct or timely fashion. This was before any of the current commissioners or Dolley were involved.
"The previous director did not compile records that were accurate, and he did not compile records that were requested," Lewis said. "There were documents shredded in our office. I'm working on year number three, and we do have answers in regard to that."
Lewis said the logjam of veterans looking for assistance has been a struggle, especially when some of them aren't making appointments.
"I think last week we had six walk-ins in the space of two hours. We try and work on the basis of appointments, but that takes away from Rachel's duties," he said. "We are mandated that we can't exclude walk-ins, but what we do is try and coordinate with that.
"This is bigger that most people understand," Lewis said. "I spent probably an hour, 10 minutes with the director talking to a veteran who wanted to talk to us collectively. Everyone was put on hold. I'm not turning them down, and I will come down anytime. Rachel will stay late if she has to, even though she's not supposed to. There's no way we can keep up."
Lewis said he received a phone call while on vacation in Florida last year from a veteran who hadn't had a claim serviced in 19 months. He said 63 veterans in the last year have gone to other counties, and the PACT Act, which expands VA health care and benefits for those exposed to burn pits, has increased the caseload.
"I've got a whole list of things I could submit that have had nothing but a bad response or bad treatment from our office, and I'm being blunt," he said. "These veterans are going to other county veterans services offices, which means those counties aren't getting the service they deserve because they're doing our job."
The new hours for the VA office will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday by appointment.
