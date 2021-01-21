OTTUMWA — JBS employees that get the COVID-19 vaccination will be eligible for a $100 bonus, according to a press release from JBS USA and Pilgrim’s.
The initiative is designed to encourage participation in President Joe Biden’s accelerated pandemic response efforts “and ensure that every JBS USA and Pilgrim’s team member who wants to get vaccinated can do so as soon as vaccines are available,” the release says.
“Our goal in offering this extra pay to our team members is to remove any barriers to vaccination and incentivize our team members to protect themselves, their families and their coworkers,” CEO of JBS USA said.
JBS USA’s head of human resources, Chad Gaddis, said internal surveys showed a willingness to get vaccinated at 60-90 percent at various facilities. “We recognize that some team members in our diverse workforce may have concerns or be less inclined to get vaccinated,” he said. “The incentive bonus is designed to encourage voluntary vaccination and provide an additional measure of support to our team members who have given so much to society and our country during this pandemic.”
With full participation, the program is a $66,000 initiative. It’s the latest in a series of steps taken by the company in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including voluntary removal of volunteer populations from its workforce with full pay and benefits; enhanced health coverage for COVID-19 care; free COVID-19 testing; screenings and temperature checks; required use of masks and face shields; erecting physical barriers where possible; and installing technologies to neutralize potential viruses from the air.