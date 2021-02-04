OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Public Health department is administering COVID-19 vaccine almost as quickly as it is receiving it, and schools are next, said public health clinical director Lynelle Diers during a virtual press conference Thursday.
Diers and Emergency Management coordinator Tim Richmond gave updates on the rollout of the vaccine, which entered Phase 1B this week in which those 65 and older, as well as public safety officials (firefighters and police officers), educators and essential workers are eligible for vaccinations. According to census data, the county has approximately 6,000 residents 65 and over.
Diers said about 75% of public safety has been fully vaccinated, and the county should receive about 500 doses of vaccine each week the rest of the month. The county's first clinic at a school district is today, though Diers declined to say where.
"Through the end of the month, I'm anticipating getting the same allocation," Diers told the media, following a virtual meeting with Iowa Department of Public Health Director Kelly Garcia regarding the allocation of doses. "Before it was hard for us to plan because we didn't know what we were getting week to week, and we'd be notified the day before. We have to use at least 80% of that, and we haven't kept any of it.
"The whole goal is to get vaccine into arms."
The county has partnered with South Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore and MercyOne to administer the vaccine. The county received 500 doses two days ago, and gave 200 for public safety and educators; the other 300 went to the three clinics. Both Hy-Vee facilities require online registration, while MercyOne will reach out to those who are eligible. None are taking phone calls.
However, the department received 200 doses last week, half of which went to Ottumwa Primary Care Clinic, which also serves Eddyville residents.
"I chose those sites because I wanted to create access for anyone 65 and older," Diers said. "I didn't want them to feel like they had to be a patient of a clinic or a pharmacy to get a vaccine. I wanted to create that open accessibility."
The county has three school district clinics planned, starting today with 190 vaccinations, and there will be another on Monday and Feb. 11. Public health officials are also reaching elderly in high-rise living spaces.
As of Thursday morning, Wapello County ranked 69th in the state in terms of vaccinations, signaling a slow rollout that is improving with more doses. Much of that was attributed to, in some weeks, zero doses available.
"We're clicking along slowly, but we're making steady progress. We know this is testing people's patience," Richmond said.
Residents have expressed concern about the process to sign up for the vaccine, especially when it comes to registering on Hy-Vee's website. The county isn't wasting vaccine; a vial must be used in six hours, and anyone getting a shot has to be monitored for 15 minutes.
Other residents asked if they get the first does at a pharmacy, what guarantee they have to get the second one.
"The doses are matched by the state, so wherever those prime doses are allocated, they will automatically send those second doses 28 days later," Richmond said. "That's a question you want to ask your pharmacist what their method will be. They will be handling the scheduling of that second dose.
"We're also waiting to see what the federal programs will be," he said. "They're working on direct-to-pharmacy programs, as well as maybe other federally funded health centers. Those 65 and older should get the first vaccination for the foreseeable future because this is going to take time to get through this current population. There is just more demand than supply, and every jurisdiction is in the same boat."
As a result of more vaccine in the community, the Test Iowa clinic numbers have decreased since early January, Richmond said. Part of that is opening the clinic five days a week, but also, general infections are down. The clinic will go through either the end of March or early April and has two contracted nurses working there.
"We're seeing a significant drop across the board for the demand for testing, not just in our clinic but in clinics across the community," he said. "We're waiting to see if that trend continues, and if it does, our plans are to close that site and utilize every hour for vaccines while those nurses are still with us."
Diers said more people have come around to getting vaccinated after some early apprehension. The vaccinations carry mild side effects, depending on the individual. However, she highly recommends it.
"It's interesting because in the beginning, we had several who didn't want it, but after they saw their co-worker got it and didn't have any problems, all of a sudden they wanted the vaccine," she said. "That's why the Phase 1A continues because we had health care providers that initially didn't want it. So we're trying to add them in as we have doses available.
"What I say to people is that we've been giving vaccines for as long as I've been working in public health, which is over 30 years," she said. "I don't consider anything safer than vaccines. They're not 100%, but it definitely reduces the number of diseases. Moderna is very safe, and we're not going to be able to unmask until we get this herd immunity, which is when we have 70% to 80% of the people vaccinated."
Richmond understands the frustrations of people wanting the vaccine.
"It's deeply frustrating, because we feel like we're selling a really hot concert ticket and there's not enough to go around," he said. "We know it's frustrating, but we ask people to hang in there with us."