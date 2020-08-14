August is Immunization Awareness month. Immunization is a major part off my job as a veterinarian. Prevention of disease is much better than treating disease. So what does immunization mean?
Immunization is the process of supplying the body with protection or immunity against disease. We also call this vaccinating or giving shots. Because we do this, there are diseases that we seldom ever see in our pets.
Recently there has been controversy about whether or not to immunize because of the perceived side affects from vaccines. As a result, in human medicine there have been more cases of diseases that we can prevent, such as mumps.
It is extremely important to have your pet cat or dog vaccinated. We can prevent diseases named rabies, parvovirus, Lyme disease, and feline leukemia.
Rabies is a fatal disease and can spread from animals to humans. It is in the Ottumwa city code that all dogs that are over 6 months old need to have a current rabies vaccine. If a pet stays up to date, there is a chance that they only receive the vaccine every three years.
Parvovirus infections are fairly common in our area in young puppies and in dogs who have not been vaccinated. Parvovirus is highly contagious and can be fatal in those affected. Parvovirus can survive in the environment, if not sanitized properly, for years. It can be very difficult to get rid of in areas like the yard or dog park.
Lyme disease in dogs is becoming more common in our area. More dogs get exposed to it than ever before because we have seen an increase in the number of ticks in our area. A tick carries the bacteria that causes Lyme disease, and ticks don't care if the dog is a Chihuahua or a Great Dane.
Feline leukemia is a virus that affects a cat or kitten. The virus can be transmitted easily between cats. There are many feral cats in our community that don't have the luxury of getting vaccinated. The best thing to do is get your own cat tested and vaccinated.
Talk with your veterinarian about a proper shot schedule for your pet. It is important whether you get a puppy or adopt an older dog. Puppies and kittens often are behind schedule for shots, so it is important to get them to a veterinarian right away after you get them. Puppies need, on average, about two to four immunization visits. Kittens need two to three visits. Adult dogs and cats need to be given shots usually once a year.
In summary, immunization is the act of giving vaccines. It is very important and in some cases unlawful if a pet owner fails to get their pet vaccinated. If you have any concerns, please contact your veterinarian on what vaccines your pet needs. Thank you for reading.