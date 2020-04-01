KEOSAUQUA — Officials in Van Buren County say a second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed there.
In a statement Wednesday, Public Health Director Lindee Thomas said the patient is self-isolating at home.
“We want to encourage all residents to make prevention a priority,” she said.
The new Van Buren County case was one of 52 new cases in Iowa included on Wednesday’s list by the Iowa Department of Public Health. There were also two additional deaths in the state.
Wednesday’s announcement by the IDPH said the Van Buren County patient is an adult between the ages of 61 and 80.
Iowa has a total of 549 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Nine people have died in Iowa of complications from the virus. Most of the cases are in adults, though seven children statewide have also contracted the disease.
The two cases in Van Buren County are, for the moment, tied for the most in local counties with the two known cases in Mahaska County. One case has been confirmed in Wapello, Keokuk and Appanoose counties.
There are almost certainly more cases than have been confirmed, and state health officials have encouraged people to behave as if the virus is in their communities regardless of whether a confirmed positive test has been announced.
The best defenses against the virus are frequent, thorough hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home if you feel sick.
The United States has more than 190,000 confirmed cases nationally. More than 4,100 people have died, with a quarter of those in New York City alone. While Iowa has not consistently released recovery figures for the state, more than 7,100 people nationally have recovered from being infected with the virus.