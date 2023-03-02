KEOSAUQUA — Van Buren County Emergency Management will be holding a storm-spotter training course Wednesday.
The course is presented by the National Weather Service, and is open to anyone interested in learning about severe weather.
The class will be held at the Roberts Memorial Center, 20497 Highway 1, in Keosauqua, and begin at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Don Pool of the Van Buren County EMA at (319) 288-0038, or by email at emamanager@vanburencounty.iowa.gov.
