OTTUMWA — Country music hit-maker Phil Vassar will be performing live at the Bridge View Center Theater July 10 at 7:30pm.
Tickets for this special performance are $45 for reserved seating and go on sale Friday at 9:00am. Tickets will be available for purchase in person at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office or online at BridgeViewCenter.com.
A pre-show dinner will be available prior to the concert at 6 p.m. for $25 per person, with a pre-dinner social with cash bar starting at 5:30pm. To reserve a table, guests must RSVP by July 8 by calling 641-684-7000 or emailing mary@bridgeviewcenter.com.
Vassar’s reign of signature songs include 10 No. 1 singles and 26 Top 40 hits, including "Carlene," "Just Another Day in Paradise," "Six-Pack Summer," "When I Love You," and many more. Vassar was racking up hits on the radio long before he even began his own recording career that has seen the release of six albums, two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year trophies, Academy of Country Music’s Top New Male Vocalist and sold-out shows across the country.
Vassar’s songwriting career blossomed in the mid-’90s when he landed a publishing contract with EMI and penned hits for Collin Raye (Little Red Rodeo), Alan Jackson (Right on the Money), Tim McGraw (For a Little While), Jo Dee Messina (Bye Bye, Alright), and Blackhawk (Postmarked Birmingham). He signed a record deal of his own with Arista in 1998 and was named ASCAP’s Country Songwriter of the Year in 1999.