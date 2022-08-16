ALBIA — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday after they were struck by a vehicle on the Albia square.
According to a preliminary crash report by the Iowa State Patrol was called to South Clinton Street and Washington East on the Albia square at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday.
The patrol says 56-year-old Timothy Allen Olson, of Polk City, was crossing South Clinton Street in the crosswalk when he was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse driven by 33-year-old Michael Lee Cox, of Albia.
Cox, who was southbound on Clinton Street and driving through the Washington East intersection, told investigators he did not see Olson.
Olson was transported to the Monroe County Hospital by ground ambulance but later died.
