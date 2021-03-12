BLOOMFIELD — Jake Bohi isn't one to preach.
He's one to help.
Bohi is a former Marine and a 29-year police officer in the Phoenix Police Department, where he was shot at three times, and later worked as a bomb technician. There are many things he has seen he wishes he hadn't.
Now, he and two other veterans want to make sure other veterans are able to cope with their own post-traumatic stress disorder issues through a free, new program called "Warriors With Wings," a local volunteer-driven offshoot of the REBOOT Recovery program.
"It's faith-based, but we're not a church," Bohi said Friday. "There is a need for this, and we wanted to make it available. It's not really a support group or therapy, but it does compliment those things."
"Warriors With Wings" is a 12-week course designed by Jenny Owens, an occupational therapist who helped start REBOOT Recovery. The curriculum for the course is devised from the larger organization and this particular course deals with "combat recovery."
But Bohi hasn't been alone in starting "Warriors With Wings." Kim McCoy, who served in Afghanistan, and Steve O'Grady, a Vietnam War vet, both of whom are local, helped Bohi launch the program, which is on track to earn non-profit status.
"What will happen is that veterans will come in and discuss their situations, and kind of get to the roots of the trauma," Bohi said. "We'll help them make wise decisions and really try to help them free themselves from guilt.
"The last thing we want to do is preach, but we do want them to tell stories so they don't have to live alone in a nightmare."
Bohi has noticed trends with veterans with PTSD when he has been involved with them, and the course aims to tackle those challenges head-on.
"You see a lot of anxiety, some anti-social behavior," he said. "There's some sort of self-hatred, whether they've been injured, seen a buddy get blown up for whatever. I know people hated me as a police officer just because I was in a uniform. They have a lot of distrust and they feel like they don't fit in."
Bohi noted the program "fills in the gaps" that the Veterans Administration may leave behind. "Warriors With Wings" isn't a competitor, but he said the program is important so veterans who might be apprehensive about VA services will be ready to embrace those by the end of the course. Plus, it's more localized, aiming to attract veterans in southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri.
"The VA is a monstrous organization. They're trying to deal with a million vets," he said. "This is for someone who might be reluctant to go through the VA system."
Bohi also said the course isn't a "one-and-done" course. If a vet feels like unfulfilled after the first 12 weeks, that person can take it again because its free.
"We offer leadership materials and want to try to identify people who can be leaders themselves, or those who might need continuing assistance," he said. "We want to offer them the tools to help people, and just bring a new perspective."
The first course begins April 12 and will meet every Monday at 6 p.m. at The Venue, located at 102 S. Washington St. in Bloomfield. The plan is to meet every Monday for 12 weeks, with the possible exception of Memorial Day. Spouses can also attend.
Though meetings are scheduled to be in person, there can be a virtual option available if needed. Anyone interested in the course can go to www.rebootrecovery.com to sign up.
"We've had a lot of good, local support," Bohi said. "The husband of The Venue owner is a vet, and once she found out what we were doing, volunteers have stepped up to provide the meal.
"If we can help someone internally," he said. "We will help them externally."