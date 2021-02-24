CENTERVILLE — Esports has grown into a billion-dollar industry, and may become the next sport offering at Centerville High School.
It's video games, but on a competitive level. In Iowa, esports in schools are sanctioned by the Iowa High School Esports Association.
Mekca Wallace-Spurgin, the district's technology integrationist, told the Centerville Community School Board Monday that 101 students surveyed in grades 6-11 indicated they'd be interested in participating.
Esports would follow the same pathway to becoming a school-sponsored sport as others have. First, is up to three years as a self-supported club status.
After those first three years, or earlier if it seems the program can support itself, the district can consider dubbing it an official sport.
"As a school, we would promote the club obviously and get kids involved, but financially all we really give is transportation when possible," said activities director Rich Parker.
Transportation won't be much of a need for esports, as competitions occur remotely over the internet.
Wallace-Spurgin anticipates start-up costs of around $12,510, which would be funded through donations and fundraisers. They would furnish six computer gaming stations and other necessary equipment. The club would be given space at Centerville High School. Games and seasons change, but currently, the club would look at offering Super Smash Brothers in the fall, Overwatch in the Winter and Rocket League in the spring.
Contests are held four days each week, and a season-ending tournament of the top-8 schools of the state association is held. Depending on participation numbers, the school could field both varsity and junior varsity teams.
Esports at the middle school level are not currently sanctioned, but the club would create camps to spur interest and create feeder programs.
"I can tell you five years ago I would have been bah humbug, but at this point, I would say I'm probably in support of something like this," board member Kevin Wiskus said.