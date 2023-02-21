OTTUMWA — Jorge Villeda, CEO of Villeda Construction, is the 2023 Neal Smith Entrepreneur of the Year Award winner.
The Neal Smith Entrepreneur of the Year Award honors an Iowa entrepreneur who has been in business a minimum of three years and has been significantly assisted by an Iowa Small Business Development Center. The award was established with a dual purpose — to honor long-time Iowa Congressman Neal Smith for his years of service to Iowa’s small businesses, and to recognize Iowa’s entrepreneurs, who are the driving force behind Iowa’s economic growth.
Kelly Prickett, regional director of the Indian Hills SBDC, Ottumwa, nominated Villeda for the Neal Smith Award.
“Jorge is very involved in giving back to Ottumwa to make it a better place to live and to do business," Prickett said. "He is an example of resiliency and entrepreneurship that focuses on quality, community investment and involvement. He is not only a community leaders and entrepreneur, but also a mentor to others that help sustain the economy of Ottumwa and the surrounding areas."
Lisa Shimkat, state director of America’s SBDC Iowa, agrees that Villeda are very deserving of these awards saying, “We are honored to have clients who have worked tirelessly to move their businesses forward while showing a strong commitment to their communities and customers. We are honored to be able to recognize their hard work and success with these awards.”
The award will be presented at a ceremony on March 28 at 7:30 a.m. in the Legislative Dining Room of the Iowa State Capitol.
Funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, America’s SBDC Iowa has 15 regional assistance centers located strategically across the state. Since program inception in 1981, the SBDC has helped Iowa businesses and entrepreneurs through no fee, confidential, customized, professional business counseling, and practical, affordable training workshops.
