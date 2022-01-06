OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Water Works will be replacing the water main at the Vine Street Des Moines River crossing next week, a project that is expected to take several months.
The original water main installed in 1912 was damaged by the river ice jam almost three years ago. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be reimbursing the Ottumwa Water Works 85% of the $1.4 million project. Ellingson Drainage, Inc. from West Concord, Minnesota, is the contractor on the project.
The project, which is expected to take two or three months to complete, consists of boring deep under the river and pulling in a new 12” water main. Questions about the project can be directed to Michael Heffernan, general manager of the Ottumwa Water Works, at 641-684-4606.
Traffic should try to avoid the Vine Street area on both the north and south side of the river during construction. Water Works regrets the inconvenience caused during construction of the new river crossing.