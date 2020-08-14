OTTUMWA — Elementary students who have opted for Bulldog Virtual Learning will be able to pick up their device next week at Douma Elementary School.
Requirements are much the same as those at Evans Middle School and Ottumwa High School. To be able to pick up a device, students must be registered for the 2020-21 school year. Once registered, a verification email with a barcode and confirmation code will be sent, and the codes must be brought to the distribution site via a digital copy on a cellphone or table or a printout. Each student needs to present their own code. Those without a code will not be able to receive a device. The district asks that parents allow 24 hours to receive the codes.
Distribution times are 8-10 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Families should approach Douma from South Schuyler Street and head south toward the school parking lot. Families will show their codes there; they will then be directed to the entrance of the parking lot for device distribution and will exit out onto West Mary Street.
Those needing an alternate time for pickup should make a request at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfL310YagepyUUEELY-P2OVcV8DqD_Oeojq1EqmLi7gKovCEg/viewform. For assistance with registration, contact your student’s building secretary.