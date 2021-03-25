OTTUMWA — A virtual screening of “No Small Matter” is set for April 7 with a live discussion following.
The documentary explores early childhood education and through stories and humor lays out evidence for the importance of ht first five year. It also reveals how failure to act on that evidence has resulted in crisis for American families.
The 75-minute film is available for viewing from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. with the live discussion running from 1:15-2:15 p.m.
The viewing is sponsored by Child Care Resource & Referral, 4C4K Empowerment, Kids World, Mahaska Wapello Early Childhood Iowa and the Rolling Prairie Chapter of Iowa AEYC.
Registration can be made at https://virtual_nsm.eventbrite.com, and a trailer can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Shm-KRh4LFg.