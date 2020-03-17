OTTUMWA — The loss of a loved one is a difficult time. New restrictions put in place in response to COVID-19 has added complications to the process of planning a funeral.
Bob Sinnott of Sinnott Funeral Homes said in a statement Tuesday funerals or celebration of life gatherings will not be conducted with more than 10 people present until at least March 31. That date, he said, is subject to change as the situation progresses. Sinnott has locations in Ottumwa, Albia and Lovilia, and the policy will be enacted at all its locations.
“Our communities’ health is our number one concern during this time. We will still be here to provide traditional and cremation services. Options during these times will be a private service of 10 or less people or services and celebrations held at a later date. We all have to be willing to adapt and adjust during difficult times, but we all will get through this time as a community,” said Sinnott.
Reece Funeral Home is following guidelines put out by the state while working with families on an individualized basis, trying to do everything they can for the families they serve.
Additional area funeral homes sent notices on their change in protocols as well:
• Behner Funeral Home, based in Fairfield, is suspending public visitations and will only hold private family funeral services until the CDC recommends it is safe for the community. The funeral home is encouraging people utilize their website to leave condolences or to mail bereaved families cards.
• Powell Funeral Homes (Sigourney, Keota, Wellman, Kalona, North English and Williamsburg) will be limiting the number of people at visitations and funerals held at their locations to 50. People are asked to refrain from hand shaking, hugging and kissing and suggest keeping a 6-foot distance from bereaved family members.
• Thomas Funeral Home, Centerville, says operations had been business as usual but Gov. Kim Reynolds’ statement would change that.
• Langkamp Funeral Chapel in Oskalosoa stressed how closely the Iowa Funeral Directors Association has been working with state and federal agencies, including the CDC and Iowa Department of Public Health, including the recommendation to limit gatherings to 10 people or fewer. Their statement encourages those who feel unwell to stay home from services and instead reach out to the handling funeral home in order to discuss ways to share condolences.
“Our sympathies go out to anyone who has the additional burden of grief and loss during this time, and we are here to guide each family with their particular needs on an individual basis. We encourage bereaved families to work with their funeral director to create meaningful services that fall within the governor’s emergency order of limiting large public gatherings” read the statement from David, Shawn and Andrew Langkamp.
“We are your neighbors and friends. Funeral directors live and work in your communities, and we take the impact of this pandemic seriously.”