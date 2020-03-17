OTTUMWA — Unintended consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak are hitting businesses and even government services in unexpected ways.
Mark Woten said his business, 641 Treasures, doesn’t fall under the categories that have been ordered closed and, as a small business, does not have a corporate office mandating such a closure. But he feels caught in the middle as those around him do.
Woten’s store is located in Quincy Place Mall, and he said the fast changes worry him. His neighbor, Bubba-Q’s barbecue, was ordered Tuesday along with all Iowa restaurants to shut down dine-in services. Another neighboring store, Bath & Body Works, has temporarily closed all locations in the U.S.
Even some sources for items have shut down. Woten said auctions are one of the major suppliers for secondhand DVDs he sells and rents. But, with concerns about crowds, auctions are suspending their operations.
Woten is trying to respond with sales and deals, hoping people who still watch DVDs will take advantage of them to entertain themselves.
“People are staying home. They’re scared,” he said. “So people can rent movies.”
But the disruptions being caused by the virus are an uncomfortable place for any business owner to be.
“We’re just trying to make it,” Woten said.
At the Ottumwa sewer plant, employees have linked an increase in “flushable” wipes to the rising virus concern. The problem is that the wipes may go down the plumbing, but don’t break down before hitting the city’s sewer system. They can snag on pipes, catching debris and forming a blockage. If they make it to the plant, they can harm the equipment there.
When the wipes collect in pumps and other equipment, they have to be removed manually. The city released two photos on its Facebook page Tuesday showing the damage. In one, a pipe was completely clogged with gray, soggy wipes. Another showed an employee removing a panel to deal with the mess.
“The only material that should be flushed is that which comes from the body and toilet paper,” the city said in the post.
While wipes with alcohol or bleach can help clean surfaces, an important step in slowing the spread of the virus, they should be disposed of in the regular trash. None of the wipes, whether labeled as flushable or not, are compatible with the city’s sewer system.