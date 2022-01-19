OTTUMWA — The coronavirus continues to surge in Iowa, with hospitalizations in the state briefly topping the 1,000 mark this week and the state hitting a new record for cases.
Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health updated Monday showed 991 hospitalized in the state, as of Tuesday. On Monday, there were 1,010 hospitalized in Iowa.
Most of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. Of the 182 needing intensive care, 72% aren't vaccinated. Statewide hospitalizations peaked in November 2020 at 1,510.
Iowans age 50-59 made up a plurality of hospitalizations, and there are 32 children age 17 and under hospitalized.
This week, Iowa's 38,124 new cases reported over a seven-day period ending Tuesday was the highest the state has seen in one week since the pandemic arrived. That number doesn't count those who tested positive using an at-home test.
The White House this week launched a program that will mail four at-home tests per household for no charge. To sign up, visit covidtests.gov.
Children again made up a plurality of new cases in the state, with 21% of the week's new cases coming in those age 17 and under. Young adults age 18-29 made up 20% of the state's new cases over the last seven days.
Nearly 35% of Iowans have not received any doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to CDC data. There was a 2.5% increase in the number who have received a booster dose since the last week.
As of Wednesday, the CDC reported that 28.3% of Iowans are fully vaccinated and have received a booster dose. About 59% of the state is fully vaccinated.
The state reported 116 new deaths since last week, raising the state's toll to 8,317 dead from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Wapello County
Over the last week, Wapello County added 411 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were two new deaths reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 166 Wapello County residents.
Wapello ranks 80th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 48%, or 16,779, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Appanoose County
Over the last week, Appanoose County added 100 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were no new deaths reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 60 Appanoose County residents.
Appanoose ranks 88th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 45.8%, or 5,689, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Davis County
Over the last week, Davis County added 40 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were no new deaths reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 27 Davis County residents.
Davis ranks 99th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 35.5%, or 3,193, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Jefferson County
Over the last week, Jefferson County added 169 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There was one new death reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 47 Jefferson County residents.
Jefferson ranks 87th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 46.7%, or 8,540, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Monroe County
Over the last week, Monroe County added 46 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There was one new death reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 44 Monroe County residents.
Monroe ranks 90th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 44.7%, or 3,444, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Van Buren County
Over the last week, Van Buren County added 47 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were no new deaths reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 24 Van Buren County residents.
Van Buren ranks 94th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 41%, or 2,887, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.