OTTUMWA — Iowa recorded its worst 24-hour tally for new coronavirus deaths Thursday, while adding nearly 3,000 more cases of the virus.
Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health included another 70 Iowans in the state’s COVID-19 death toll as of Thursday morning. That breaks the previous 24-hour record of 47.
While data on the COVID-19 dashboard is billed as real-time by government officials, it often takes days for deaths to show up in the date. None of the 70 new deaths reported by the state’s public health department were in December.
Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday maintained that officials are seeing positive trends in the data.
“Unfortunately, what we’ve seen throughout the pandemic is the cycle,” Reynolds said. “As the cases go up, about two weeks out if you look at the hospitalizations you’ll tend to see those go up, and if you look out another two weeks after the hospitalizations you’ll start to see, unfortunately, the number of deaths increase, too.”
At least 2,519 Iowans have died since the pandemic began in March.
The state added 2,926 new cases of the virus between 10 a.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday.
Of those, there were 15 new cases in Wapello, 12 in Jefferson, seven in Van Buren, four in Davis, three in Appanoose and one in Monroe.
Hospitalizations rose nearly across the board locally. The state on Thursday released county-level hospitalization numbers from Tuesday.
Those showed 10 were hospitalized from Appanoose County. Hospitalizations of Wapello County residents fell slightly to 12. There were nine hospitalized in Davis, six in Monroe, six in Van Buren and three in Jefferson.
The state expects about 172,000 single-doses worth of the vaccine, delivered sometime the week of Dec. 13. Kelly Garcia, the director of the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, said distribution will ramp up quickly, and the vaccine will be available to Iowans who want it by mid-2021. Iowans will need two doses of the vaccine.
Dr. Brooks Jackson, from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics who participated in the Pfizer vaccine study, said the vaccines will be safe.
“The COVID vaccines, like all new drugs and medical devices, are going through multiple phases of rigorous testing, analysis and review as they are developed,” Jackson said. He added that the trials had 10s of thousands of volunteers compared to trials that have involved only a few thousand in the past.
The Carver College of Medicine at the University of Iowa was a participant in one of the studies. Data from that study and others in terms of safety and efficacy gives Jackson confidence the virus is safe and effective, he said.
“The side effects are minor and transient and acceptable given the … tremendous potential benefit,” he said.
Until the vaccine is widely available, however, Reynolds said it’s important for Iowans to continue to be vigilant in limiting virus spread.
“There is light at the end of the tunnel, but we need to be patient,” she said. “We’re too close now to have to go through another surge.”