OTTUMWA — Trailing Republican primary front runners by a large margin in recent polling, Vivek Ramaswamy told Wapello County voters Monday evening that he has a chance, thanks to the Iowa Caucuses.
The political data analysis website FiveThirtyEight lists Ramaswamy in fourth among those in the race, based on an average from multiple polls nationally. A recent poll by Echelon Insights showed the candidate in third.
Across respected polls, former president Donald Trump holds a significant lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. In FiveThirtyEights' average, Ramaswamy is behind Trump by about 45 points, and the Echelon poll shows him trailing Trump by 39 points.
"I've got a long way to go, but I'm a little bit ahead of where Trump was this time in 2015 and people dismissed him then just as many in the mainstream media dismiss me today," Ramaswamy said.
He spoke about the importance of the Iowa Caucuses and their ability to lift candidates up in a grassroots way as opposed to other potential processes would, like the preference shown by Democrats to target areas other than Iowa for early primary stages or a national primary.
Ramaswamy, 37, is a millennial candidate for the Republican presidential primary and the son of Indian Hindu immigrants. He holds degrees from Harvard and Yale and is an entrepreneur who founded Roivant Sciences, a biopharmaceutical company.
His policies align somewhat with those proposed by DeSantis, and Ramaswamy is a support of Trump. But he believes his status as a millennial makes him better suited to "reach the next generation of Americans with reviving that national pride."
Ramaswamy was in Ottumwa at Bridge View Center as part of an Iowa GOP event hosted by the state party chair Jeff Kauffman.
While Kauffman says he remains neutral given his position as party chair, he spoke highly of Ramaswamy when introducing him to the crowd assembled from across Wapello County and nearby region.
"He is bringing in a fresh breath of oxygen and air and democracy," Kauffman said.
Ramaswamy also spoke at the Iowa Capitol Tuesday as legislators convened to pass new abortion restrictions, an appearance he touted during Monday's event.
A local woman interrupted the event protesting Republican position on abortion. She was escorted out but was later called back by Ramaswamy to state her piece.
"Republicans are raping people," the woman, who identified herself as Kayla, said, much of her yells unintelligible or shouted over by attendees.
"Part of what it means to live in this country is we have free speech," Ramaswamy said. "We get to speak our minds openly, even if we don't all agree."
He used the disruption to pivot to his mission to not just win the nomination and run the party, but become a unifier.
"This is something we need to get better about in our party," Ramaswamy said.
"I'm not running to lead a political party. I'm running to lead a nation that includes citizens who disagree with us."
In his keynote address to start the evening, he spoke about getting Americans to restore American ideals and values.
"You ask most people ... 'What does it mean to be an American?' You get a blank stare in response," Ramaswamy said. " ... That is the vacuum and this is our moment not just as conservatives but as Americans to level up."
He said that issue has created a vacuum and a void in America's national identity, and has given a path for the "woke" agenda.
