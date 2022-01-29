OTTUMWA — Ashlie Vivian has what she calls "artist brain."
It got her started in the jewelry-making business, helped her go through a pandemic year and, now, has helped her expand her business.
Vivian had been working with jewelry and beads, etc., for almost two decades when the pandemic hit in the spring of 2020. Unlike some businesses that had to shutter or face drastic changes, Vivian's business merely "slowed."
"It was weird. Just weird," she said of those dark months when COVID-19 appeared in the United States. "People would come to me for gift ideas a lot because I have all these customized pieces available where they can send me their photos and stuff like that.
"I didn't have the, you know, 'I-love-these-dangly-earrings-for-myself' kind of sales," Vivian added. "I had sales, but it definitely wasn't my best year. But I just have such an artist brain that I never thought something like that would take my business down."
Vivian's business mostly stemmed from online sales, which are still a big part of her business model. However, she wanted more.
So, last fall, she opened up her current shop that she rents on Clearview Avenue, and has converted something that looks like a garage into a place groups can come together to take part in the jewelry design and beading endeavor that is Vivian's life's work.
"There were several years that I really was looking around town for the perfect spot. I had a store in the 200 block downtown, and we had crafty classes, stuff like that. And it went over really well," she said. "But I didn't have nearly the following at that time that I do now. I really liked being downtown, but when this became available, I jumped at it immediately."
If anything ground to a halt during the early stages of the pandemic, it was the craft shows Vivian frequently traveled to. She misses them to a degree, but not to the point where she would have to fill a trailer and make a jaunt.
"When I was doing all those craft shows, my dream was to have a big shop and I didn't have to do them anymore," she said. "They're a lot of work. Even though the jewelry can fit in a little tote, you have to have all the stuff to display it. It's basically like moving, and the weather can be anything from a snowstorm, hail, rain, heat.
"It's usually never pleasant."
Vivian, who went to Cardinal High School, is a self-taught jewelry designer, but traveling to different bead stores opened her eyes as a young adult.
"At that time, I didn't even know I was crafty," she said. "I was waiting tables and I would pay all my bills, then I would spend all the rest of my money on beads. This was back before you could learn how to do stuff on YouTube. I never took a class on jewelry-making.
"It got so bad that I either had to start selling it or kind of lay off it," she said. "It was a hobby that was getting out of hand."
The current building is able to house her hobby, but it's more than that. With the help of longtime friend Misty Woods, who coordinates most of the activities, children's birthday parties are popular as are evenings when women "want to get out of the house and bring some wine in and make stuff," Vivian said.
Vivian, who is active on social media, is expanding the offerings further by adding baby showers and bridal showers.
"Instead of the games that are at a typical baby shower, we're making a piece of jewelry. All we ask is that the jewelry-making be part of it," she said.
She noted an instance when someone, because of a conflict, needed to book a bridal shower on the same day a brunch was being held in the building. Advance notice always helps in booking the meeting space.
Vivian gives plenty of credit to Woods for helping transform the business.
"We were here every day for two months cleaning and painting and decorating," Vivian said. "She has a really good eye for decorating. She's new to the jewelry-making, but she's picking up on that, and she's just excellent with hospitality."
And Vivian believes she's not finished tweaking the business.
"I think there will be more growth in general. I'm to a point where I really need to bring on another employee," she said. "But you have to bring in a certain amount of revenue to pay that employee, so I just need to make the jump.
"I just think this is what I was meant to be doing, and I never get tired of it," she said. "There's never been a box of beads I've opened up that I'm not excited to see, and I constantly think of new designs and new creations in my head."
Artist brain, indeed.