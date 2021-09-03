OTTUMWA — It will look a little different, but the United Way Day of Caring returns to Wapello County this year.
“It is generally one of the biggest single-day volunteer events in the county every year, which we’re really proud of. It’s really a phenomenal event that engages the community,” said Emma Andeway, director of community engagement for UW of Wapello County.
The day includes volunteers signing up to serve at parent organizations and tackling projects that they didn’t have the time or staff power to do themselves, she said. Examples include cleaning, yard work and minor repairs at Hospice; sanitizing toys and playing with kids at the Ottumwa High School day care; organizing the game room and cleaning out clutter from the American Home Finding Emergency Youth Shelter in Agency; painting at Salvation Army; handiwork at Iowa Legal Aid Office; or painting at the Salvation Army.
One caveat: Most of those projects run from 9 a.m. to about 2 p.m., making it hard for some to serve during the work day unless they make arrangements with their employer. That’s led to the addition of a 5-7 p.m. service opportunity at the Food Bank of Iowa.
However, just like everything else, COVID-19 impacted the event last year. “Unfortunately, we weren’t able to have it in 2020,” Andeway said. “There was just no way to do it safely, but we’re back in 2021, and we’re very excited.”
But things will still be a bit different this year. While 2019 saw about 200 volunteers on Day of Caring, Andeway is aiming for 50 instead. “We would love to have 200 volunteers, but we know that’s not going to happen with the pandemic,” she said, saying they are close to hitting their goal of 50 participants.
Additional precautions include how the kickoff breakfast will be held. “We’re not having our traditional pancake kickoff breakfast we normally have,” she said. Instead, the organization will host a drive-thru breakfast event in the parking lot of Quincy Place Mall where volunteers can sign their waivers, collect their T-shirts and receive a bagged lunch. That sack lunch will also include hand sanitizer and a mask.
“Safety is one of our main priorities,” Andeway said. “We’re still providing those things, but in a much safer way.”
In addition, in an effort to make volunteer safe in the pandemic, United Way will control the group sizes and suggest all volunteers wear a mask. They are stopping short of any mandates for serving, leaving mask and/or vaccine mandates up to the partnering organizations.
While the Day of Caring is losing a core group of volunteers in Job Corps students, who aren’t on campus this year, she said, OHS’ iJAG program is sending over a group to participate in the event, and United Way is also inviting classrooms to take some time to walk around their school and area and pick up trash or write “caring cards” to veterans and seniors in assisted living and nursing homes. “That’s another way we’re getting students involved this year,” Andeway said.
Volunteers have until the end of the day Tuesday to sign up for Wednesday’s Day of Caring, and sign-ups can be made at bit.ly/UWDayOfCaring2021. Additionally, those that don’t feel comfortable serving on site can still participate. “For folks who can’t or don’t feel comfortable to make the activities, we suggest they take a minute to walk around their block and pick up some trash” or find some other type of way to serve close to home. They can even earn a participant T-shirt by taking a picture of themselves serving and posting it to the United Way of Wapello County Facebook page.
“We’re trying to be very flexible,” Andeway said. “We understand that people want to be cautious.”