OTTUMWA — Voters across Iowa have city and school elections to vote on today.
For those who didn't take part in early voting, Tuesday is the last chance to cast ballots in various elections.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
What's on the ballot will vary greatly depending on the area a voter lives.
Broadly, readers of the Courier will be asked whether they support a bond referendum by Indian Hills Community College. Across the area, voters will see candidates for school board, city council and mayor's offices seeking support.
To find your polling place, contact your local county auditor's office, or visit sos.iowa.gov and use the "Find My Polling Place" tool.
Voters can find more information about how to vote at voterready.iowa.gov. Voters must show a valid form of identification to vote. Those without state-issued identification forms but are registered to vote should have already received a voter ID.
The Ottumwa Courier will be tracking results at www.ottumwacourier.com and in print and digital editions.