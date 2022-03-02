FAIRFIELD — Of those who showed up to vote Tuesday, three-quarters approved of a referendum seeking to build a new fire station.
With 529 votes of support, the $5 million bond measure passed on Tuesday in a special city election, according to unofficial results provided by the Jefferson County Auditor's Office. The measure required 60% support.
There were 175 votes in opposition of the measure.
The new station will be built at the intersection of West Briggs Avenue and North Fourth Street. The existing buildings previously owned by the Iowa Department of Transportation at that location will be demolished.
Plans call for the new station to be 19,000 square feet, more than doubling the current 9,000 square feet. City officials said the current facility was too small and unable to fit all of the department's vehicles.
All told the project is expected to cost around $6 million, but officials say it won't result in an increase in property taxes for Fairfield taxpayers. The bond, they say, can be paid by using the city's existing debt levy.