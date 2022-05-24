OTTUMWA — The Wabash Railroad pedestrian bridge, which is having the south end replaced after suffering a fire during the winter, got even more of a head start on that project, and not in the best of ways.
Another fire occurred on that same end of the bridge Monday afternoon, when sparks from a chain-link fence cutter interested with flammable material, the Wapello County Board of Supervisors said during Tuesday's meeting.
By Tuesday morning, all the wood piers that hold up the bridge at that end were gone.
"We were over there, and we wanted to cut the chain-link fence off with bolt cutters, so when they started to pick it up, it wouldn't be in the way," supervisor Jerry Parker said. "One of the public works people at the city said he had a grinder that could just cut right through it. They did us a favor, but sparks flew and they went to lunch.
"When they came back it was all on fire."
Some social media posts said the fire was intentional, but that was not believed to be the case, the supervisors said, though an official report from the Ottumwa Police Department had not yet been released to the public. The fire to the bridge in December was ruled arson.
"There was nothing really hurt. It really just burned some more of what was already burned," Parker said.
Parker said the county, which owns the bridge, was going to remove the wood piers with a backhoe, but the engineering firm charged with designing plans for that span of the bridge wanted documented photos of where those were.
"They wanted to know where they were so in a new design, they wouldn't put anything in that particular area," he said.
In other business:
• The supervisors tabled the approval of Rachel Dolley to become the county's next director of veterans affairs.
• The supervisors approved a budget amendment for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
• The supervisors abated property taxes for the Washington Street Apartments because the developer missed a deadline to qualify for property tax reductions.
"You's supposed to provide the income and expense statement by march the first year to get those reductions," Parker said. "In this case, it wasn't timely filed and they didn't realize it. The property tax is $147,000, plus interest. If we abate that, the taxes drop to $50,028.
"If we approve this today, they will pay it tomorrow. If they don't pay in May, then the interest goes up more. It kind of slipped through the cracks."