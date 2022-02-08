OTTUMWA — Two months after a fire damaged the north end of the structure, the Wabash Railroad pedestrian bridge will likely be repaired soon.
Wapello County supervisor Jerry Parker told the board during Tuesday's meeting at the courthouse that he has a meeting Friday with City Director of Public Works Larry Seals, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and members of the Wapello County Trails Council on next steps to fixing the bridge.
The bridge, which crosses the Des Moines River, was damaged by a December fire at the levee end, which the corps controls. The 773-foot structure was built in 1888, and the north span of the bridge collapsed in 1973. After being purchased from the city, the bridge was converted into a pedestrian bridge in 2007.
"The bridge was designed to hold trains, not just bicycles and pedestrians," Parker said. "So the fact that there's been some damage to the piers may not structurally hurt us from continuing to use it as a walk bridge or for bicycles.
"But Larry has said there seems to be some dry rot at the bottom of some of the piers, so we're bringing a structural engineer to give us an opinion as to what we should do."
Parker said it was possible that wood piers could be replaced by I-beams because "no trains are going to go on it, and the rest of the bridge is structurally sound."
Parker said members of the trails council are interested in helping fund any fixes the bridge requires.
County engineer Jeff Skalberg recalled seeing a bridge report regarding capacity when the county took it over.
"I think it was pretty low at that time, and structural capacity of the head was significantly lower," he said. "I believe there was supposed to be gates put on it and closed during July 4 so people could set on the bridge during the fireworks show. I want to say the bridge capacity was like 36."
Parker said the bridge is popular.
"It's used continually," he said. "I won't say I've seen big crowds, but our guys have been out there repairing some of the deck, and people come up and wanting to know if they can cross.
"It's an asset."
In other business:
• The supervisors tabled a fiscal year 2022 budget amendment resolution to next week to get more specifics regarding the increased expenditures in a few departments.