Iowa Sen. Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, wrote in an online post he was replaced as Senate Democratic leader because of his decision to fire two longtime staffers at the office, who are once again employed with the Senate Democrats.
Iowa Senate Democrats Communications Director Jason Noble confirmed Eric Bakker and Deb Kattenhorn are working for the office as of June 12. Wahls, the former Democratic leader, announced last week he was ending the employment of the two workers, who both served as “assistant to the Democratic leader.” Bakker and Kattenhorn have resumed their previous roles.
Following dissent from the Senate Democratic caucus, Wahls was replaced by Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, who was unanimously elected by the members Thursday to take over the position.
In a Facebook post published Monday, Wahls said Jochum’s election was because of the decision to dismiss the two employees, saying they did not “share my vision for change while restructuring our staff.”
“My Senate Democratic colleagues disagreed with my decision,” Wahls said in the Facebook post. “There is always a resistance to change and new ideas, and I stand by the decision because Iowa Democrats desperately need a new direction and leaders who will chart that course.”
In his email to caucus members last week, Wahls wrote that he was letting the two employees go to bring the office in line with other legislative leadership offices at the Iowa statehouse, in addition to bringing on new staff members.
Wahls, who was reelected to serve his second term in 2022, wrote that he will continue working in support of Jochum and Iowa Senate Democrats, saying she was taking on a “critically important” job. Jochum served as Senate president from 2013 through 2017, and more recently as assistant Democratic leader.
Jochum said in a news release after the meeting that Senate Democrats will continue to work as a “united team” toward growing their caucus in upcoming elections — Republicans currently hold a 34-16 supermajority in the Senate.
The former minority leader said he will continue to work toward improving Democrats’ chances in Iowa, calling for a “deep commitment to change.”
“Iowans deserve a strong and forward-looking Democratic Party that is ready and willing to embrace the change necessary to halt the advance of Republican extremism,” Wahls said. “We must put change and progress ahead of comfort and the status quo.”
