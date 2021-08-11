Walgreens is the latest business to require masks to be worn by its employees.
The company issued a press release Wednesday, saying "all Walgreens team members, contractors, visitors and vendors — whether vaccinated or not — wear a mask while in our stores, distribution centers, facilities and buildings."
The requirement went into effect Aug. 4, but does not apply to customers and patients in the stores unless there is a local or state mandate, which the company will encourage customers and patients to follow.
"We realize there may be mixed emotions about this change, but we want to ensure the health and safety of our team members across Walgreens," the company said in the release. "We know that following these rules works to help prevent the spread of COVID-19."
The company said the daily temperature checks at all locations, along with hand hygiene, social distancing and cleaning remain in place.
"If you haven't already, we strongly recommend and encourage our team members to get vaccinated," the company said.