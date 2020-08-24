OTTUMWA — Saturday’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is still a go in Ottumwa, but the format is changing.
Participants are encouraged to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails in their community rather than attending one large event.
“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither are we,” said Michelle Kelman, senior development specialist for the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter. “We must continue Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and we are working with all participants to ensure they have a powerful and moving experience that is felt when we are together. Many of our constituents are at higher risk when it comes to COVID-19 and we know that our volunteers and participants appreciate our commitment to keeping all involved healthy and safe.”
Other components from the event are moving online. An opening ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers that will be available on smartphones, tablets and computers. A small group of Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers will create the iconic Promise Garden in a “view only” format on Walk day at the Bridge View Center to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s.
In addition, features have been aded to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app to enhance the participant experience. Those features include a “Walk MainStage” to track steps and distance, follow a virtual walk path, manage Facebook fundraiser and access information and resources. An audio track is also available to encourage participants during the walk and congratulate them upon completion of the walk.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: act.alz.org/OttumwaWalk.