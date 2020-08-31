OTTUMWA — More than $10,000 was raised during Ottumwa’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday.
More than 130 residents and their friends and families participated in the new format implemented due to COVID-19. Instead of one large event, participants walked as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across the community. A total of $10,600 was raised to support care, support and research programs at the Alzheimer’s Association.
Mary’s Mission was the top-performing team, with more than $1,500 raised. Team Huddleston raised $1,300 with Team KHCC rounding out the top three at $475.
Lori Miller was the top walker, raising $675, with Robin Turner following with $555 and Ginny Hughes, $365.
Fundraising will continue through the end of the year, and donations can be made to a team or walker at act.alz.org/OttumwaWalk.