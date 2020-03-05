OTTUMWA — Carolyn Walker is the Wapello Rural Water Association’s 2019 System Board Member of the Year.
The award recognizes members who have gone above and beyond the requirements of their duties. She has been a member of the board for 30 years, with 24 of those years as board president.
In addition to her duties with the Rural Water Association, Walker is the township clerk for Center Township , volunteers for Davis Street Christian Church and Church Women United, and has served on her credit union’s audit committee for more than 50 years. She also participates as a volunteer tax prepare for the Vita program through United Way of Wapello County.
Walker’s accolades also include receiving the 2017 Governor’s Volunteer Award.