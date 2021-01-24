OTTUMWA — There were 847 more coronavirus cases in Iowa on Sunday morning than there was the day before, according to new state data.
Ten of those cases were from Wapello County residents, three from Appanoose, three from Monroe, and one from Van Buren.
There was one new death reported in Iowa, but not in the Courier’s coverage area. That raises the state’s death toll to 4,488.
There were 2,751 new individuals tested and 914 new recoveries reported.
Hospitalizations in the state were down to 382 — the first time they’ve been below 400 since Oct. 1 and the lowest level since Sept. 28.
The 14-day positivity rate for Iowa remained at 11%.