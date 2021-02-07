OTTUMWA — There were 11 new cases of the coronavirus confirmed in Wapello County, according to new state data on Sunday.
Iowa added another 533, numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health showed. There were 2,181 individuals tested in the 24-hour period that ended at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Adding one new case each were Appanoose, Monroe and Van Buren.
The state confirmed no new deaths on Sunday.
Hospitalizations were at 316 on Sunday, down 20 from Saturday. There were 68 in an intensive care unit.
As of Sunday morning, 88,345 Iowans have received both shots of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 688 of those Wapello County residents.