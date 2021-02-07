Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Bitterly cold. Snow this evening will diminish to a few snow showers late. Low -2F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Snow this evening will diminish to a few snow showers late. Low -2F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.