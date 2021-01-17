OTTUMWA — There 12 new cases of the coronavirus confirmed in Wapello County, state data on Sunday showed.
Iowa added another 730 cases, and reported two new deaths for the first time Sunday morning. Neither of the new deaths were in the Courier’s coverage area.
There were seven new cases in Appanoose, three in Davis and one in Jefferson.
The 14-day positivity rate was 27.6% in Monroe County, still the highest in Iowa but down from a recent all-time high. The state’s positivity rate was down to 13%.
Statewide hospitalizations were the lowest they’ve been since Oct. 2. As of Sunday morning, 474 were hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 93 in an intensive care unit.