OTTUMWA — There were 14 new cases of the coronavirus reported in Wapello County by state officials Friday.
Meanwhile, the state surpassed 1,600 deaths and set another new record for hospitalizations.
The Wapello County Public Health Department reported Thursday that six Wapello County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19. State data from Wednesday reports two Monroe residents hospitalized, three hospitalized from Jefferson, two from Van Buren and one from Appanoose.
Statewide, a record 536 patients were hospitalized as of 10 a.m. Friday, with 134 in an intensive care unit. There were 78 admissions in the last 24 hours.
Around Iowa, about 35% of inpatient beds were available. In the state’s southeast region, though, beds are becoming more scarce.
Less than 17% of beds are available in Region 5 of the Regional Medical Coordination Center, which includes Wapello, Van Buren and Jefferson counties, and other more populated counties like Johnson.
Gov. Kim Reynolds, who last held a televised press conference about COVID-19 on Oct. 7, told reporters at a campaign event for U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst Thursday that the state could handle the influx of patients.
"Right now, the hospitals are assuring us that they have the resources to manage the numbers," Reynolds said, according to a report by the Des Moines Register.
She added that about 10% of all hospital patients in Iowa are being treated for COVID-19, and hospitals can handle a surge in patients.
Wapello County has increased testing since the new Test Iowa Clinic opened in Ottumwa last week, but not necessarily a large increase. According to state data, in the two weeks before the new site opened, Wapello County had an average of 42 new tests per day. The average is up to about 44 per day now.
Iowa added 1,581 cases of the coronavirus between Thursday and Friday. There were 23 new deaths, but none were in the Courier’s coverage area. State data also added 928 recoveries and 6,703 new tests in the last 24 hours.
The top-five counties in terms of case growth were Polk (174), Scott (126), Dubuque (111), Linn (89) and Black Hawk (79).
In Appanoose County, there were nine new cases of COVID-19 added between 10 a.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday. Jefferson County saw an increase of seven, while Monroe added three, Davis added two and Van Buren added two.
According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, Monroe County still leads the area in active cases, with 92 as of Friday morning. Appanoose and Jefferson counties each had 80, Van Buren had 55, and Davis had 40.
Local officials in Wapello County reported 35 active cases as of Thursday.
Monroe County also led the area in positivity rate in the last 14 days. The rate, which is the percent of positive tests in the last two weeks, was 18.9%. Van Buren County reported a rate of 12.4%, while it was 10.5% in Jefferson, 8.5% in Davis, 7.8% in Wapello and 6.6% in Appanoose.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.