OTTUMWA — As the state added 1,312 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday, 14 of those came in Wapello County.
The increase is the change in total cases reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.
Statewide, there were five new deaths reported, but none in the Courier’s coverage area.
There were seven new cases in Davis County, four in Jefferson, three in Van Buren and two in Appanoose. No new cases were identified in Monroe County.
The 14-day positivity rate ticked up slightly in Wapello County with the new cases to 8.1%. Monroe County remains the highest rate in the region at 17.3%.
Iowa reported that 5,010 new individuals were tested and that there were 260 new recoveries.
Hospitalization numbers remained near state records, with 541 patients in Iowa and 119 in an intensive care unit. There have been 85 patients admitted in the last 24 hours.
The top-five counties in terms of case growth were Polk (110), Scott (93), Linn (82), Dubuque (81) and Woodbury (64).
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.