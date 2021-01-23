OTTUMWA — Iowa reported another 1,368 new cases of the coronavirus, and added nine deaths to its COVID-19 data dashboard.
One of the new deaths was in Monroe County, a male between 60-69-years-old with pre-existing conditions. It’s the county’s 20th death since the pandemic began.
The new deaths reported Saturday occurred between Dec. 30 and Jan. 10. Deaths are reported only a delay by the state, as they are confirmed.
Wapello County added 15 new cases between Friday and Saturday. There were six new cases in Appanoose, five in Jefferson, five in Monroe, four in Davis and two in Van Buren.
The state continued to see its number of active cases rise, now with 34,288 considered to be contagious. The positivity rate was down again slightly to a two week average of 11%.
Statewide, there were 419 hospitalized, down by a net of 31 since Friday. There were 76 in an intensive care unit, which is 13 less than what was reported 24 hours prior.
There have been 26,463 Iowans who have received both shots of a COVID-19 vaccine. There are 119 Wapello County residents with a completed vaccine regime.
Around the country, 2.7 million Americans have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 16.2 million have received the first shot, according to numbers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.