OTTUMWA — Another 18 Wapello County residents have contacted the coronavirus, upping the county’s pandemic total to 3,275 as of Saturday morning.
Between 10 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 1,659 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 4,666 individuals tested.
The state’s 14-day positivity rate continued a climb, now at 14.8% as of Saturday morning.
There were three new deaths reported statewide, none in the Courier’s coverage area.
Hospitalizations were down to 549 in the state, with 110 in an intensive care unit.
Another 6,397 Iowans were vaccinated, according to the latest available numbers from Friday morning published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the total who have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Iowa to 80,621. Iowa has received 191,675 doses to distribute to date.
Around the country, there have been more than 6.6 million inoculations so far.
Around the region, Monroe County continued to see an increase in its 14-day positivity rate that already leads the state. They added 14 new cases on Saturday, and their two-week average rate for positive tests is at 35.7% — seven times the rate experts say indicates substantial community spread of the virus.
There were 12 new cases of the virus reported in Appanoose County, 11 in Jefferson, eight in Davis and two in Van Buren.