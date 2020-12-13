OTTUMWA — There were 1,240 new cases of the coronavirus and one new death reported in state data as of Sunday morning.
Between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported that 3758 individuals were tested for the first time, and 10.267 total tests were processed.
Of the total tests, about 13.2% returned positive statewide in the 24-hour period ending Sunday morning.
—Wapello County added 19 new cases of COVID-19. Active cases were up to 642. The county’s 14-day positivity rate was down to 16.9%.
— Monroe County had seven new cases of the coronavirus. Active cases were up to 122. The 14-day positivity rate for the county was up to 17.6%.
— Davis County added six new cases of the coronavirus. Active cases were up to 187. The county’s 14-day positivity rate was up to 18.8%.
— Jefferson County had three new cases of COVID-19 reported. Active cases were down to 310. The 14-day positivity rate was up to 15%.
— Appanoose County added one new case of COVID-19. Active cases were down to 220. The 14-day positivity rate was down to 11.8%.
— Van Buren County had no new cases of the coronavirus. Active cases were down to 97. The 14-day positivity rate was down to 13.3%.
Iowa’s hospitals were serving 749 patients with COVID-19, with 170 in an intensive care unit. There were 95 admitted in the last 24 hours.
Statewide, there were 1,464 new recoveries reported.