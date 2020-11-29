OTTUMWA — There were 2,013 new coronavirus cases Sunday, with 15 new deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Wapello County residents accounted for 21 of those new virus cases, which appeared in the state’s coronavirus database between Saturday and Sunday.
There were seven new cases reported in Appanoose County, six in Davis, five in Jefferson, four in Monroe and one in Van Buren.
One of the new deaths reported was from a Davis County resident, as the county’s death toll climbed to nine on Sunday morning.
Around the state, there were 4,559 Iowans tested for the first time, with 1,092 new recoveries reported.
There were 1,175 hospitalized with COVID-19, and 235 in an intensive care unit. There were 131 new admissions in the last 24 hours.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.
Those wanting to be tested can visit testiowa.com to schedule a test at the Ottumwa Test Iowa Clinic.