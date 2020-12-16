OTTUMWA — Nearly 2,000 more Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, while another 14 have died from complications it caused.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 1,974 new cases of the coronavirus between 10 a.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday. There were 14 new deaths add to state data in that time span, but none reported in the Courier’s coverage area.
Gov. Kim Reynolds will speak to the media in a televised press conference. She is expected to address her emergency proclamation, which includes mitigation requirements that are set to expire after today.
— Wapello County had 22 new cases of the coronavirus, for a total of 2895 since the pandemic began. As of Wednesday morning, there were 585 cases considered to be active.
— Jefferson County had 11 new cases of the coronavirus, for a total of 863 since the pandemic began. As of Wednesday morning, there were 283 cases considered to be active.
— Monroe County had eight new cases of the coronavirus, for a total of 524 since the pandemic began. As of Wednesday morning, there were 121 cases considered to be active.
— Davis County had three new cases of the coronavirus, for a total of 582 since the pandemic began. As of Wednesday morning, there were 156 cases considered to be active.
— Appanoose County had two new cases of the coronavirus, for a total of 882 since the pandemic began. As of Wednesday morning, there were 185 cases considered to be active.
— Van Buren County had one new cases of the coronavirus, for a total of 421 since the pandemic began. As of Wednesday morning, there were 84 cases considered to be active.
There were another 5,716 Iowans tested for the first time, and 4,631 new recoveries reported.
Hospitalizations were down slightly to 776, a decrease of 22 since Tuesday morning. Patients in an intensive care unit were also down slightly to 152. The number of new patients, however, was higher than Tuesday, at 108 in the last 24 hours.
The statewide positivity rate over the last two weeks was down again, now at 13.9%. Tests in Monroe County have returned positive 18.8% of the time over the last 14 days. In Appanoose County, the two-week rate was 9.1%.