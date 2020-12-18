OTTUMWA — Iowa reported no additional deaths on Friday, but another 1,905 Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Wapello County residents accounted for 35 of those new cases. However, active cases in the county continued their downward trend, now to 538.
Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health showed no new deaths were reported between 10 a.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday.
Monroe County added 12 new cases of the virus, while Davis added 11, Appanoose added nine, Jefferson added eight, and Van Buren added three.
Active cases were down statewide and in each area county.
The 14-day positivity rate in Monroe County was up to 21.1%, the highest in the Courier’s coverage area. The rate in Davis County was also up, listed at 17.2% as of Friday morning.
Elsewhere, the rate declined: to 14% in Wapello County, 13.3% in Jefferson, 8.6% in Appanoose and 8.6% in Van Buren.
For Appanoose County, it’s the first time the 14-day rate was below 9% since Oct. 10. Van Buren County’s positivity average hasn’t been below the 9% mark since Sept. 30.
The statewide average was 13.5% in the last two weeks.
There were 701 hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Friday morning, a net decrease of 45 from the prior day. Iowa has had more than 700 people hospitalized every day since Nov. 2. Statewide hospitalizations peaked on Nov. 18 at 1,527, and with mitigation implemented by Gov. Kim Reynolds has steadily declined since.
In Iowa, there were 136 patients in an intensive care unit, down by 10 from the prior day. There were 96 new admissions to a hospital in the last 24 hours.