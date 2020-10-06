OTTUMWA — Wapello County added four new cases of coronavirus, while the state reported a new long-term care facility outbreak in Van Buren County Tuesday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health says there have been four positive infections of COVID-19 at the Keosauqua Health Care Center. However, the state says all four have recovered.
Monroe County saw six new cases of the COVID-19 disease. There were three in Jefferson County, two in Appanoose and two in Van Buren. There were no new cases in Davis County.
The Ottumwa Community School District is down to just 17 students quarantined across the district. There were 45 students under quarantine on Monday, and there were 90 quarantined a week ago.
Statewide, there were 522 new cases reported. In the last 24 hours, there were 11 new deaths, 3,259 new individuals tested and 375 newly recovered.
The top-six counties in terms of growth were Polk (55), Linn (35), Story (23), Scott (22), Dubuque (20) and Johnson (20).
Statewide, hospitalizations continued an upward trend. As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, there were 413 hospitalized around the state, with 104 in the intensive care unit.
In the last 24 hours, the state reported that 61 had been admitted into a hospital, with the trend for new admissions now the highest it’s been since the pandemic began.
The latest county-level data available from the state was provided Sunday, which showed four hospitalized in Wapello County. At that time, there were two hospitalized in Davis County, two in Monroe, and one in Van Buren.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.