OTTUMWA — The state added another 4,400-plus virus cases on Sunday, with many of those coming from southeast Iowa.
In Wapello County, there were 47 new cases of the virus confirmed between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. State data show that pushes the active caseload to 570.
The latest available hospitalization data, from Friday, for county-level hospitalizations showed that 10 were hospitalized in Wapello County.
Appanoose County added 21 new cases between Saturday and Sunday. Active case count was at 397 as of Sunday morning. There were nine hospitalized as of the latest available data from Friday.
Hospitalizations in Davis County ticked upward, now at six as of Friday evening. There was four new cases reported in the county on Sunday morning.
There were 11 new cases reported in Monroe, eight in Jefferson and four in Van Buren.
In the last two weeks, COVID-19 tests taken in Appanoose County have returned positive 30.5% of the time. In Wapello County, 25.9% of COVID-19 tests were positive in the last two weeks.
Iowa added 4,432 new cases of the virus and 13 deaths with the virus on Sunday.
Hospitalizations were at a record level for the eighth straight day, with 1,279 hospitalized in the state. There were 247 in an intensive care unit, also a record. In the last 24 hours, 208 have been admitted into a hospital with COVID-19.
State data reported 10,308 new individuals tested in the last 24 hours, and 340 new individuals were reportedly recovered.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.