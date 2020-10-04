OTTUMWA — Wapello County added five new cases of the coronavirus Sunday, while the state broke it’s four-day streak of four-digit growth.
Iowa on Sunday broke its streak of single day cases growth above 1,000. On Sunday, the state reported 684 new cases of the disease between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. There were four new deaths, 279 new recoveries, and 4,694 new individuals tested.
The top-five counties in terms of case growth were Dubuque (58), Polk (49), Linn (40), Woodbury (40), and Scott (33).
There were two new cases in Davis County. Appanoose, Monroe, Jefferson and Van Buren counties each added one new case Sunday.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.