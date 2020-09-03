OTTUMWA — Wapello County had seven new cases of the COVID-19 disease reported in the last 24 hours, according to state data. Iowa added 662 cases as of Thursday morning.
The 14-day positivity rate in Wapello County decreased slightly to 12.2% as of 10 a.m. Thursday, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Appanoose, Davis and Van Buren counties each had two new cases reported, while Monroe and Jefferson counties each added one on Thursday.
Across the state, there were nine new deaths reported, 502 new recoveries and 5,410 new individuals tested.
The top-four counties in terms of new positive tests reported Thursday morning were Polk (105), Story (100), Johnson (99), and Woodbury (34). Dallas and Plymouth counties each had 22 new cases reported.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.